St Vincent opposition party will end appeal of vaccine mandate lawsuit

NDP will end appeal of vaccine mandate lawsuit

If elected to office in the upcoming general elections, which is likely to be held by November 2025, the opposition New Democratic Party in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has stated that it will end any appeal in the COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuit.

Opposition leader Dr. Godwin Friday made the statement after the high court ruled against the government in a case filed by public sector unions disputing the mandate, which resulted in hundreds of public sector employees losing their jobs in December 2021.

High Court Judge Esco Henry decided ruled that the vaccination mandate law’s special measures regulations are void, illegal, and in violation of Statutory Rules and Orders 28 of 2021.