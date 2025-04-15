Police Crack Murder Case from 2021 with Arrest of Suspect

RSVGPF CHARGES GLEN MAN WITH 2021 MURDER

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) remains steadfast in its mission of upholding law and order, dismantling criminal networks, and delivering justice through diligent police work.

On April 7, 2025, 30-year-old Ormando Mofford, also known as “Heads” of Glen, was apprehended in Grenada by the Royal Grenada Police Force and handed over to Vincentian authorities shortly thereafter. He has since been charged with murder in connection with the April 9, 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Dale Hooper, also known as “Micey,” of Glen.

Hooper was fatally shot multiple times around 7:00 p.m. on that date and died on the scene. Notably, the murder occurred on the same day as the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano, a time of national crisis and uncertainty.

Mofford appeared before the Serious Offences Court today, Monday, April 14, 2025, for arraignment. Because of the indictable nature of the charge, he was not required to enter a plea and was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison. The matter was adjourned to May 5, 2025.

This breakthrough is the result of a meticulous investigation led by detectives from the Major Crimes Unit, whose persistence and professionalism played a critical role in advancing this case. The RSVGPF also acknowledges the cooperation and collaboration of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) in Mofford’s arrest.

This development sends a clear message: the RSVGPF continues to push back against criminal elements and will pursue justice regardless of how much time has passed. The Force remains dedicated to protecting the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and strengthening public trust through results.

The RSVGPF thanks the public for its continued support and urges all citizens to report all information that may assist in ongoing investigations.