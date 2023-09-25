St Vincent, other allies, advocate for Taiwan’s inclusion in UN body

Diplomatic allies speak for Taiwan’s U.N. inclusion at 78th assembly

The General Debate at the 78th General Assembly in New York, St. Vincent (SVG) expressed support for the Republic of China (ROC), often known as Taiwan, and advocated for its membership in the United Nations system.

The appeal made by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, alongside the prime minister of St. Kitts and the foreign minister of Belize, had a notable similarity in their respective addresses delivered on Saturday.

In his Saturday address, Gonsalves expressed the view that it is significantly delayed for the Republic of China (Taiwan) to be reintegrated into the international diplomatic sphere, specifically referring to the ROC’s exclusion from the United Nations system since 1971, when the People’s Republic of China (PRC) assumed its position as the sole legitimate representative of China.

According to Gonsalves, the aspiration of Taiwan to engage in the activities of pertinent specialized agencies within the United Nations is both rational and deserving of inclusion.

Gonsalves said Taiwan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to being a responsible participant within the global community.

The prime minister said ensuring peace across the Taiwan Strait is of utmost importance for global prosperity and security.

A majority of the South East Asian nation diplomatic allies, specifically 11 out of 13, expressed their endorsement for Taiwan’s inclusion in the United Nations (UN) framework during the current General Assembly.