SVG battles Dengue Outbreak with 213 cases, 17 hospitalisations

SVG Health Ministry Vigilant

The St. Vincent Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that verified cases of dengue fever on the island had reached 213, with 17 hospitalisations as of August 9, 2024.

Also on Sunday, the islands’ Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, revealed that the majority of the cases were children.

“We have 17 cases of hospitalisation with dengue. And even more worrying than that, the number suggests most of them are children. As we tackle our other issues, we must remain vigilant, as Beryl’s actions have exacerbated the situation.”

According to a press statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Health is continuing to develop and strengthen initiatives to prevent the spawning and spread of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, both on the mainland and in the Grenadines.

“In addition to increasing the number of Vector Control Officers from 50 to 100 to tackle source reduction, frequent fogging exercises are taking place throughout the country,” the release said.

Meanwhile, Gonsalves stated on Sunday that the capital, together with a nearby town and Pembroke, registers the vast majority of the cases.

“The bulk of the cases are in the Kingstown, Pembroke, and Calliaqua areas. We must remember this: these are only lab-tested cases. The number of people who probably have dengue, who will feel weak for two days depending on how their immune system is and would be okay in another two days, is not recorded here.”

Vincentians are being urged to remain attentive and take the appropriate precautions to prevent the development and spread of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is the vector of dengue.

Other Caribbean countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, are also experiencing comparable dengue outbreaks.