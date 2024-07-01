OVER ONE THOUSAND HOUSES REPAIRED
Three months after the passage of Hurricane Beryl, Government continues to implement an ambitious programme of housing repair and reconstruction throughout the country.
According to a report from the Ministry of Housing, as of September 30, one thousand, one hundred and sixteen (1, 116) houses which sustained level 1and 2 damage have been repaired through the Ministry of Housing.
This has been done either directly by the Ministry or through “self-help”, where some homeowners opted to receive materials and or labour through the Ministry. For those homeowners who decided on the “self-help” approach, the Ministry assigned assessors to make periodic checks and ensure that repairs were done following specific building codes and guidelines.
Houses which fall under level 1 and 2 categories are those homes which received damage mainly to their roofs, where the entire roof was destroyed or part of the roof.
South Leeward- 129
East St George- 119
South Windward- 116
Northern Grenadines – 32
Southern Grenadines -114
North Leeward – 108
North Central Windward – 105
West St. George – 90
North Windward – 67
West Kingstown- 62
Marriaqua – 54
Central Leeward – 33
Central Kingstown – 32
East Kingstown – 30
South Central Windward – 25