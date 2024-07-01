Close Menu

    Ministry Reports : Over 1,100 Homes Repaired After Hurricane Beryl

    Times Staff

    OVER ONE THOUSAND HOUSES REPAIRED

    Three months after the passage of Hurricane Beryl, Government continues to implement an ambitious programme of housing repair and reconstruction throughout the country.

    According to a report from the Ministry of Housing, as of September 30, one thousand, one hundred and sixteen (1, 116) houses which sustained level 1and 2 damage have been repaired through the Ministry of Housing.

    This has been done either directly by the Ministry or through “self-help”, where some homeowners opted to receive materials and or labour through the Ministry. For those homeowners who decided on the “self-help” approach, the Ministry assigned assessors to make periodic checks and ensure that repairs were done following specific building codes and guidelines.

    Houses which fall under level 1 and 2 categories are those homes which received damage mainly to their roofs, where the entire roof was destroyed or part of the roof.

    South Leeward- 129

    East St George- 119

    South Windward- 116

    Northern Grenadines – 32

    Southern Grenadines -114

    North Leeward – 108

    North Central Windward – 105

    West St. George – 90

    North Windward – 67

    West Kingstown- 62

    Marriaqua – 54

    Central Leeward – 33

    Central Kingstown – 32

    East Kingstown – 30

    South Central Windward – 25

    Share.

    Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.