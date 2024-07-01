OVER ONE THOUSAND HOUSES REPAIRED

Three months after the passage of Hurricane Beryl, Government continues to implement an ambitious programme of housing repair and reconstruction throughout the country.

According to a report from the Ministry of Housing, as of September 30, one thousand, one hundred and sixteen (1, 116) houses which sustained level 1and 2 damage have been repaired through the Ministry of Housing.

This has been done either directly by the Ministry or through “self-help”, where some homeowners opted to receive materials and or labour through the Ministry. For those homeowners who decided on the “self-help” approach, the Ministry assigned assessors to make periodic checks and ensure that repairs were done following specific building codes and guidelines.

Houses which fall under level 1 and 2 categories are those homes which received damage mainly to their roofs, where the entire roof was destroyed or part of the roof.

South Leeward- 129

East St George- 119

South Windward- 116

Northern Grenadines – 32

Southern Grenadines -114

North Leeward – 108

North Central Windward – 105

West St. George – 90

North Windward – 67

West Kingstown- 62

Marriaqua – 54

Central Leeward – 33

Central Kingstown – 32

East Kingstown – 30

South Central Windward – 25