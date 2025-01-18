Palestinian medical team performs specialized surgeries in SVG

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines proudly recognises the contributions of the Official Medical Mission of the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA), which is currently in the country until January 24, 2024.

Ambassador Imad Zuhairi, Assistant Minister for International Cooperation and Head of PICA, leads this mission with a strong commitment to international health cooperation.

A visiting team of skilled Palestinian medical professionals has been performing specialised surgeries at local healthcare facilities, addressing critical medical needs, and strengthening healthcare delivery in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In addition to providing life-changing surgeries, the mission has also focused on fostering capacity-building within the local healthcare sector. Through knowledge exchange and technical training, the PICA team is equipping local medical professionals with advanced skills and expertise, ensuring a long-term positive impact on healthcare services in the country.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines extends heartfelt gratitude to the Palestinian Mission for their invaluable contributions to the health and well-being of its citizens.

This collaboration underscores the importance of international solidarity and the mutual benefits of partnerships in addressing global challenges.