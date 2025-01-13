Graveyard Parliament! Reckless & Disrespectful to Vincentians: MP

St Vincent Budget 2025

St Vincent Opposition MP St Clair Leacock asserts that the hours of 1 to 3 a.m, when Parliament remains in session, represent a profound disrespect to the citizens of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Leacock articulates that the rules distinctly foresee that the nation’s affairs will be conveyed at a moment when the populace can engage with the discourse of MPs regarding the paramount issues of the year, namely the estimates and the ensuing debate.

“It is disingenuous. It is unfair. It is reckless and irresponsible to speak to people at 11, 12, one, two, or three am on this important matter that affects every man, woman, and child in this country”.

Leacock expressed his refusal to endure such mistreatment, asserting that remaining at ten o’clock would appear to be a reasonable decision. However, 11 and 12 are demonstrating an excessive and abusive approach towards his physical being, his essence, and his intentions.

“We are insulting and abusing the people of St. Vincent by having them in this graveyard, ungodly hours, sitting up to hear what their representatives have to say. And I want to be as strong on this as I possibly can. I am not going to be a part of that abusive period”.

“There’s no reason why a government should plan for the prime minister, or whoever it is, to travel to another location the day after estimates.” Nothing is more important than this at this given time. This is our business, and Madam Speaker, this has happened once, and it’s happened twice. You have entertained it and allowed it. But where we are now is not what the rules could reasonably have assumed. Not even the House of Lords. Not even in Venezuela, I believe”.

“You got to be real reasonable. When the time comes, we have to adjourn at some reasonable time. But don’t ask me to be here at one, two, three, or four in the morning, and it has nothing to do with stamina and strength and virility and vitality. That’s rubbish. It’s decency”.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, in response to Leacock’s concerns, says, It is one thing for someone to disagree, but to call it abuse, reckless, irresponsible—these are charges that no reasonable person can expect to stick.

“We are, Madam Speaker, in a condition of real urgency. We are still only six months away from a severe natural disaster. There are people who, at this very moment, have. Difficulties with a roof over their head. And I thought that it is always a good example for us to be showing that we ourselves are identifying with people and to proceed with those who have been hurt and to proceed in with dispatch and with urgency. I think that I’m not asking that those particular charges be withdrawn. I just offer a different perspective on them”, Gonsalves said.