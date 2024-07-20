SVG Parliament Approves EC$136 Million in Emergency Funds

The St. Vincent Parliament on early Friday, July 19, approved EC$136 million in supplementary estimates in response to Hurricane Beryl, which caused severe devastation on several Grenadines islands and impacted mainland St. Vincent on July 1.

In presenting the additional estimates, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves stated that the Grenadines will receive $40 million of the funds for cleanup.

EC$23 million subvention to BRAGSA

EC$6 million for road cleaning

EC$40 million for construction

EC$12 million in income support for fishermen and farmers

EC$8 million in income support for hospitality workers

EC$2 million for fishermen, 5.5 million for farmers (production support)

EC$13.5 million for the reconstruction of public buildings

EC$12 million towards the Ministry of Economic Planning and the Ministry of National Mobilisation.

EC$2.5 million for retrofitting a former Teachers College to be used for housing Union Island students

EC$2 million towards the Ministry of Agriculture

EC$3 million towards the Ministry of Tourism for guest house accommodation

EC$2.5 million for social development

EC$1.4 million Ministry of Urban Development

EC$3.5 million for jetties and wharves.

EC$2 million Caribbean Catastrophic Risk Insurance Facility

EC$1 million Social Development Fund (Prime Minister Office)