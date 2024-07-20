SVG Parliament Approves EC$136 Million in Emergency Funds

The St. Vincent Parliament on early Friday, July 19, approved EC$136 million in supplementary estimates in response to Hurricane Beryl, which caused severe devastation on several Grenadines islands and impacted mainland St. Vincent on July 1.
In presenting the additional estimates, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves stated that the Grenadines will receive $40 million of the funds for cleanup.
EC$23 million subvention to BRAGSA
EC$6 million for road cleaning
EC$40 million for construction
EC$12 million in income support for fishermen and farmers
EC$8 million in income support for hospitality workers
EC$2 million for fishermen, 5.5 million for farmers (production support)
EC$13.5 million for the reconstruction of public buildings
EC$12 million towards the Ministry of Economic Planning and the Ministry of National Mobilisation.
EC$2.5 million for retrofitting a former Teachers College to be used for housing Union Island students
EC$2 million towards the Ministry of Agriculture
EC$3 million towards the Ministry of Tourism for guest house accommodation
EC$2.5 million for social development
EC$1.4 million Ministry of Urban Development
EC$3.5 million for jetties and wharves.
EC$2 million Caribbean Catastrophic Risk Insurance Facility
EC$1 million Social Development Fund (Prime Minister Office)