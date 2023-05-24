St Vincent parliament to hold final session in 200-yro Kingstown edifice

HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY -FINAL SITTING IN KINGSTOWN

On June 1st, 2023, the House of Assembly will have its final session in the 200-year-old edifice in Kingstown.

Following the extraordinary last sitting, Parliament will gather at the new temporary headquarters in Calliaqua, which cost more than EC 4 million dollars to build.

When the new Parliament building and Hall of Justice at Beachmont are completed, this temporary headquarters will be turned into a students’ dormitory.

Meanwhile, “historically sensitive” restoration work on Kingstown’s parliament and courthouse will commence.

Construction on the new Beachmont Parliament and Hall of Justice is slated to begin later this year. The relocation, renovation, design, and construction of the new parliament building and court complex will cost approximately 4.5 million dollars.

Source : API