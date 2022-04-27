St Vincent participates in Seatrade Cruise Global conference

St Vincent and the Grenadines are taking part in the Seatrade Cruise Global conference in Miami. The event is the cruise industry’s largest annual business-to-business event.

The delegation includes Corea & Co, Wind & Sea Ltd, Fantasea Tours, Blue Destination Services, the Ministry of Tourism, SVGTA and the Port Authority.

At this year’s conference, the cruise industry is being highlighted for its resilience – for its collaborative efforts across sectors to create a safer and more innovative cruising experience that adapts to ever-changing times.

The cruise industry is expected to be fully operational by the end of this year, and bookings remain strong, said Marie-Caroline Laurent, director-general, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Europe. ‘We are very optimistic about this season and the year to come.’

Seatrade Cruise, the industry’s leading name since 1970, has led the industry through five decades of growth, development, and change – and its resources and events are world-renowned and unmatched, Seatrade stated.