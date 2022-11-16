St Vincent participates in UPOV regional workshop

SVG participates in UPOV based Plant Variety Protection Workshop

Together with the European Commission, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Commerce and Intellectual Property Office are hosting a regional workshop on UPOV-based plant variety protection for the Caribbean region.

Wednesday at the opening ceremony, Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar emphasised the significance of the workshop.

“We had a conversation with the Intellectual Property Office here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines about the establishment of the cannabis industry about three or so years ago, and we were guided accordingly with the international jurisprudence that governs the space. So what we are doing here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is that we are positioning the country to participate on the global platform”.

Sheldon Jackman, the project manager of the EU Delegation to the Eastern Caribbean States, on Wednesday reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to advancing the region’s social and economic development.

The workshop is expected to provide information on Plant Variety Protection (PVP) application principles, the application process, and the maintenance of plant variety rights.