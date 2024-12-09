SVG Enacts Law to Restrict Dogs on Beaches

Recently, Parliament enacted legislation designed to ensure the welfare and assistance for dogs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Dogs Bill 2024, introduced by Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, was approved without discussion during the House of Assembly session on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

In detailing the situation, Minister Saboto Caesar noted that a significant number of individuals in St. Vincent and the Grenadines possess dogs, yet they are failing to fulfil their obligations.

“Should one aspire to be a dog owner, it is imperative to acknowledge the accompanying responsibilities,” he emphasised.

The enactment of this legislation will lead to the restriction of dogs on certain SVG beaches.

“Certain individuals possess dogs, and when they visit the beach, they often bring their canine companions along, which can be quite bothersome,” Caesar remarked.

He noted that when this transpires, individuals frequently seek refuge, and he asserted, “We must bring this to a conclusion.”

The minister announced that a designated list of beaches will be established where dogs will be prohibited, emphasising that clear signage will be installed on these beaches to indicate the permissibility of dogs.

A comprehensive list of dog breeds that are required to wear muzzles in public will also be made available.

We shall enumerate particular breeds that necessitate the use of a muzzle in public settings.

Minister Caesar articulated that the judiciary possesses the jurisdiction to enact a decree identifying specific dogs as nuisances. Occasionally, reports emerge from farmers regarding the loss of their livestock, particularly goats and sheep, due to canine attacks. There have also been cases where dogs have fatally injured individuals.