SVG Peace Memorial Hall Presents First Grand Market in Celebration of Cultural Heritage

SVG Peace Memorial Hall is thrilled to announce its inaugural Grand Market, set to take place from Monday, October 21st to Friday, October 26th, 2024. This landmark event is designed to foster community among local creatives in the craft, fashion, and culinary industries, aligning with the nation’s 45th anniversary of Independence.

Event Details:

Dates: October 21st to October 25th, 2024

Time: 11AM to 8PM daily

Location: Peace Memorial Hall

Visitors and locals alike are invited to explore a diverse array of handmade crafts, fashionable attire, and delectable culinary delights. This event serves as a celebration of our rich cultural heritage and provides a unique platform for local artisans to showcase their talents.

Vendors: Vendors are encouraged to participate in this vibrant community event, with options for daily rates or a comprehensive five-day package. Registration is open daily from 8AM to 4PM at the main office of Peace Memorial Hall. The deadline for registration is October 7th, 2024.

Future Plans: Due to anticipated interest and success, SVG Peace Memorial Hall intends to host another installment of this Grand Market during the Christmas season, offering even more opportunities for community engagement and celebration.

For more information and to register as a vendor, please visit Peace Memorial Hall or contact us at [contact information].

About SVG Peace Memorial Hall: SVG Peace Memorial Hall is dedicated to promoting cultural awareness and community spirit. Through events like the Grand Market, we aim to support local talent and create a sense of unity and pride in our heritage.

Contact: Juncitha Edwards Peace Memorial Hall 784-451-1210 Email: [email protected]