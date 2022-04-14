SVG finished 4th in group E of the Concacaf women’s qualifiers

The National Senior Women’s Team (Lady Heat) returned home on Wednesday 13th April, after playing their final match in Group E of the Concacaf Women’s Qualifiers against Honduras.

St.Vincent and the Grenadines placed 4th in their group amongst Cuba, Haiti, the British Virgin Islands, and Honduras.

In February, the first leg of the matches was played in Cuba where Lady Heat lost 3-0 to Cuba and was beaten 11-0 by Haiti. The team then came out victorious with a 5-1 win over the British Virgin Islands on home soil. Following the BVI encounter, St Vincent and the Grenadines played Honduras on April 12th resulting in a 2-1 loss.

“ The team is continuously working to improve holistically as we continue to intensify training, I must thank the management and players for their team effort and cohesiveness throughout the sojourn and we will continue to work to improve our product. A special thank you to the public for the positive feedback and support” said Cornelius Huggins, Lady Heat’s Head Coach.

See point standing



Lady Heat will continue to train in preparations for Nation’s League next year. Vaccinated players have returned safely to their homes whilst the unvaccinated players will be at the Brighton Technical Centre for the duration of their quarantine period.