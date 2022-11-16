St Vincent places an immediate ban on importation of malathion

SVG places an immediate ban on the importation of malathion

The government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has placed an immediate ban on the importation of malathion.

This chemical is utilised in numerous nations for mosquito fogging. Malathion is an organophosphate insecticide that functions as an inhibitor of acetylcholinesterase.

This insecticide is frequently used not only to control mosquitoes, but also a variety of insects that attack fruits, vegetables, landscaping plants, and bushes.

Permethrin is the other insecticide used in fogging in SVG. The Ministries of Agriculture and Health are contemplating alternatives to fogging.

Fogging is an effective method for preventing the spread of mosquitoes, but the use of malathion has been shown to have devastating effects on bees, plant pollination, and, consequently, food production and security.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, the Minister of the MAFFRTIL in SVG noted that the ban on the importation of malathion is another success in our quest to create a cleaner and healthier environment.

SVG for several years has banned all glyphosate importation and aerial spraying application. The ban on the usage of malathion would become effective on December 31st, 2022.