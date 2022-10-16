St. Vincent and the Grenadines will get its campaign officially underway tomorrow morning against the USA at the National Indoor Sports Centre, at 11:15 a.m. Jamaica time / 12:15 Eastern Caribbean time.

Team captain Ruthann Williams said “we expect nothing but real tough competition and we are prepared to give our best. I’m a very confident person and I believe in my team. We have a good team spirit, we gel together very well. Every individual player knows that we are going to give off our best so I’m not so nervous.”

Head coach Godfrey Harry said “there are eight teams fighting for two spots. We are no exception. We are here to make sure that we can get one of those two spots. So we’re going to play tooth and nail to make sure that we get one of those spots because that’s the reason for us being here and that is the reason for the other teams being here. We are not letting our guard down and we are not taking anybody for granted.”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ second game will be against hosts Jamaica at 8:15 Jamaica time. Or 9:15 Eastern Caribbean time, at the National Indoor Sports Centre.