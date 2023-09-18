St Vincent PM among leaders attending UN General Assembly session

The Prime Minister of St. Vincent, Ralph Gonsalves, is among the political figures gathering in New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly session.

The upcoming focal points are anticipated to include Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, the devastating floods in Libya, several instances of political upheaval across the African continent, the economic disparities between the North and South regions, the volatile crises in Haiti, and the pressing issue of climate change.

The sole representative from the permanent five members of the United Nations Security Council who will be in attendance is President Joe Biden of the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron has chosen to remain at his residence in order to address the worsening conditions in Niger and Sudan. The decision to abstain from attending international events has been made by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a departure from the norm for his nation. Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin faces the potential consequence of imprisonment during his future travels. Chinese President Xi Jinping rarely visits foreign countries.

A notable occurrence for the customary gathering, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine will be present at the upcoming meeting. In prior instances, he has been observed on video monitors within the General Assembly Hall. Furthermore, it is anticipated that he will engage in a conversation with Biden in the capital city of Washington on Thursday.

The potential negative impact of global conflicts among major countries within the United Nations on the prospects of enhancing diplomatic ties and achieving advancements across various matters is considerable.