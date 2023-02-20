St Vincent PM dismisses American Airlines incident in Guyana

In order to complete their check-in for a recent trip from Guyana to Miami, personnel of American Airlines (AA) asked the prime ministers Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Dr. Keith Rowley to appear before gate agents.

Gonsalves said he is not someone who is “easily insulted and disrespected” in an interview on “Issue at Hand Live” on WEFM 99.9 FM yesterday, but he noted it was the first time he faced such a request while traveling in his official role.

Gonsalves stated that Rowley and he were informed by protocol officials that AA representatives need physical proof that the travel documents on hand at the gate belonged to them.

“I wasn’t coerced into doing anything… The Head of Protocol arrived and informed us that the staff at AA had asked for us to visit so they could recognize the face on the passport. I believe that to be the case. I responded, “OK.” He said, “Keith, let’s go.”

Frankly, I don’t believe that I am a deity. And I most definitely didn’t see that as a jab at myself. To be honest, that is the least of my worries because there are so many other issues facing our nations, the area, and the world.

Gonsalves said that Rowley and he were not questioned by the AA representatives and that they soon made their way back to the VIP area of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

As he returned to the VIP room, Gonsalves joked that the only thing that had gone wrong was that his coffee had grown stale.

The Guyanese government wrote to American Airlines’ corporate office to protest the manner the airline treats dignitaries who have used their services in Guyana.

Gonsalves claimed to comprehend Guyana’s outrage and determination to have AA reverse its policy.

“I realize it’s a big deal for the Guyana administration. I understand how they feel and why they’re bringing it up, and I’m not advising them not to. Well, as you said, all I wanted was a cup of coffee, Gonsalves replied.