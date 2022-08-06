St Vincent PM Gonsalves will arrive in Taiwan on Sunday for 6 day visit

Taiwan Foreign Ministry on Saturday said St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves would arrive in Taiwan on Sunday (Aug. 7) to strengthen ties between the two countries.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release, Gonsalves will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office where he will receive a ceremonial military salute and attend a state banquet.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and matters of common concern. Tsai will oversee the signing of an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, an agreement on the transfer of inmates, and a letter of intent on higher education cooperation.

The deals will bolster judicial and educational cooperation between the two countries, according to the press release.

The prime minister will visit the SVG embassy in Taiwan and meet with Vincentian students in Taiwan. He will also stop by the International Cooperation and Development Fund headquarters and Mackay Junior College of Medicine, Nursing, and Management, per the press release.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is scheduled to meet with Premier Su Tseng-chang and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, who will host a banquet for the SVG prime minister.

Wu will accompany Gonsalves and his delegation to Kaohsiung, where they will attend a banquet hosted by Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chi-mai and visit economic institutions and cultural sites.