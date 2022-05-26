St Vincent PM Ralph Gonsalves Begins Visit To Cuba

The Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, arrived in Cuba on Wednesday afternoon for an official visit.

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry said that Gonsalves was received by the minister of foreign affairs, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, at the José Marti International Airport.

In a tweet, the Foreign Minister emphasized that Gonsalves’ visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and that it “will allow us to continue strengthening our bonds of brotherhood”.

The political agenda of Prime Minister Gonsalves includes, in addition to government activities on deepening relations between the countries, a meeting with Cuba’s president, Miguel Diaz Canel-Bermudez, today, May 26.

PM Gonsalves will also take part in the XXI Summit of the Bolivarian Alternative for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP).