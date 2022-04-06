SVG PM on NWO, What’s new? Which world? Who gives the orders?

St Vincent, the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, has questions about the NWO that needs answering.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, There has been a proliferation of writing about who will shape the future world order.

Gonsalves speaking on the Issue at Hand programme, said he would like to know how the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index will work for small island states in this proposed New World Order.

The Multidimensional Vulnerability Index could demonstrate the fragility of SIDS’ economies and environments and highlight their needs for concessional financing.

“They are saying that we have to have a new world order. They will have a New World Order with one set of perspectives. But for us, the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index is an essential issue in this New World Order.

When you say a New World Order, I want answers to these three questions. What’s new? Which world? And who gives the orders?

Because If you call it the New World Order, you have to tell me. What is new, and which world you’re talking about?

Are you talking only about a North Atlantic world? Are you talking about my world? And Latin America, The Caribbean, Africa, Asia. And who’s giving the orders?. Because that’s what the New World Order is about, Something new has to run. It has to involve the whole world, and no one set of people can give the orders.

Gonsalves said when those sound bites are made, referring to the NWO, his government puts it under the microscope.

We subject those to analysis you know about how to come to terms with our external environment. And how that coming to terms efficaciously, most compellingly with that external environment in the interest of our nation. And in that regard, our regional work is vital in the OECS, CARICOM, the Association of Caribbean States and CELAC.

In off-the-cuff remarks at a recent meeting of the Business Roundtable, President Joe Biden said, “There’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it.”