Prime Minister Dr Ralph E. Gonsalves tested positive for Covid-19. He will remain in quarantine until Monday, June 20, 2022.

As a result, he will be unable to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

There has been no adverse reaction to the Prime Minister’s health, and he is working from home.

On June 15, a report from the Ministry of Health says St Vincent and the Grenadines currently have 156 COVID-19 cases and three hospitalizations.