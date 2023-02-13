PM Gonsalves to attend meetings in Guyana and Bahamas

St. Vincent PM Ralph Gonsalves will leave the state today for a meeting in Guyana and then to the CARICOM heads of government meeting on Wednesday in the Bahamas.

Gonsalves said on Saturday that on the agenda were issues touching on crime and security.

“I have the opportunity to meet with people from the European Union and the United States of America, not only as Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, but also as the pro tempore president of CELAC, where some of these in this particular subject, crime and security, would be one with which we would explore further regional and hemispheric cooperation.”

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, will attend the Bahamas meeting on February 15 and 16 as a special guest.

The trip will give the leaders a chance to talk about more political, security, and humanitarian aid for the Haitian people, as well as Haitian-led solutions to the current situation in Haiti, which is having a terrible effect on the Haitian people.

As a reliable partner, Canada has taken action in response to the terrible situation. It has helped the Haitian National Police, sent a long-range patrol aircraft to stop gangs from doing their work, coordinated the delivery of important security equipment bought by the Haitian government, helped with humanitarian aid, and put strong sanctions on those who are to blame.

The meeting of the heads of government are from 20 Caribbean countries.