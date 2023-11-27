St Vincent PM Ralph Gonsalves to attend COP28 summit in Dubai, (UAE)

St Vincent and Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves will attend the UNFCCC COP28 together with other Caribbean and world leaders.

Gonsalves will depart the state on Wednesday for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a radio interview on Sunday, Gonsalves stated that he would be present for the meeting involving heads of government from December 1 to December 3.

The UNFCCC COP28 meeting will take place from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

A watershed moment in global transformational climate action

Since the Rio Summit and the establishment of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Conference of the Parties to the Convention (COP) has met annually to determine ambition and responsibilities, as well as to identify and assess climate measures.

The Paris Agreement was the result of the 21st session of the COP (COP21), which galvanised worldwide collective action to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2100 and to act to adapt to the already existent effects of climate change.