St Vincent PM, Ralph Gonsalves, travels to Venezuela for medical attention

Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines is travelling to Venezuela for medical attention.

On Sunday, Gonsalves announced via the Issue at Hand programme, that he would be travelling to Venezuela and possibly Cuba.

“On Thursday night I did not sleep well, I had excruciating pain on my right side, and I went to the local hospital on Good Friday and was well taken care of. However, I was advised to have a full physical examination”.

Gonsalves said he underwent full medicals in Cuba in 2021. The Prime Minister announced that he was going directly to Cuba, but the Venezuelan government insisted that he travel to the South American nation.

“That is where I will be today, (Sunday 17) and in all probability, I will miss the visit by Prince Edward and his wife on Saturday 22 April”.

Gonsalves said he had written a letter to the Earl that will be transmitted by the Cabinet Secretary, Kattian Barnwell-Scott, and that he also had a discussion with the Governor-General.

Gonsalves, the prime minister, is 75 years old.