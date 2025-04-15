Gonsalves Honored for Efforts to Preserve Garifuna Culture

GARIFUNA DIASPORA RECOGNISES PM GONSALVES

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says this country’s remarkable work in the retrieval and recognition of Garifuna History and culture as a critical component of the Vincentian identity is being recognized and celebrated in the Garifuna diaspora.

Speaking at a press briefing earlier today, Dr. Gonsalves says that during his recent trip to Honduras, his contingent visited the Garifuna community of Cucuna where they were welcomed. The Prime Minister added that the work of his government has been commended by the Garifuna Diaspora especially with the return of Balliceaux to the patrimony of this country.

There are 46 Garifuna communities in Honduras.

‘The visit was a very important one in continuing our linkages, I am hoping that we will have some persons coming here; some secondary school students and teachers, just before Emancipation Day,” The Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister noted that his Government intends to do more when it comes to the retrieval of the Garifuna language.

Dr. Gonsalves also said even in recognizing the importance of Garifuna history, and Chatoyer as national hero, Government is seeking to have more national heroes named as other Vincentians have made notable contributions to the development of this country in different periods of our history.

“There has been no Government before Independence or after Independence, which has done what this Government has done, in lifting up the Kalinago and the Garifuna, including of course, having Chatoyer as our first and only national hero thus far, but of course we need to have more national heroes,” Dr. Gonsalves said.