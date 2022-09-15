St Vincent PM tells young men to ‘Stop this fascination with guns’

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves continues to beseech young men on the island who have a fascination with guns to choose a different path.

The message comes at a time when the nation is experiencing an increase in murders. So far in 2022, 32 homicides have been reported in SVG.

Gonsalves while speaking in Georgetown last week said there is no opportunity in the gun, however, there’s opportunity in education, in hard and smart work, and there are plenty of those opportunities.

The Prime Minister stated that some of the young men who have a fascination with guns they’re not hand-to-mouth and their families are not hand-to-mouth and urge them to get a good education and seek training opportunities.

“I want to say to everybody there is no country in the world historically or today which has ever developed on the basis of leisure, pleasure and nice time. Leisure, pleasure and nice time cost money and If you didn’t work hard and smart is either somebody has to give you the leisure, pleasure and nice time or you have to take it and if you take it there is a place in Belle Isle for you”.

Gonsalves says his message to the young people, especially the young males is clear, ‘Stop this fascination with guns.

“Get your training and get your education, be involved in something productive, apply for Prime. I tell you, If you kill somebody today with the gun If their friend or family don’t get you tomorrow, they would get you the day after tomorrow”.

Vincentians earlier this month expressed shock, horror, and fear, following the release of a recording purportedly by warring gang members threatening more killings on the island.

Gonsalves said citizens can be assured that the government would continue to lead St Vincent and the Grenadines in peace, prosperity and security.