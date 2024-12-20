Police Intercepts Vehicle, Uncovers Guns, Ammo; 4 Arrested

Four Men in Custody to Face Weapons and Ammunition Charges

In a late-night operation on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, officers from the Glen Mobile Unit intensified their efforts against illegal firearms when they intercepted a silver motor vehicle in the Glen Hill area at approximately 11:45 p.m. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed a black Taurus 9mm pistol and a quantity of 9mm ammunition.

The men were immediately arrested and transported to the Calliaqua Police Station for further investigations.

The individuals apprehended, all from the Glen community, are:

Altha James, a 19-year-old Porter

Javid Grant, a 20-year-old Bag Boy

Kamal Ballantyne, a 23-year-old Mechanic

Vashon Thomas, a 20-year-old Electrician

Following these arrests, search warrants were executed at each of the suspects’ residences. These operations resulted in the discovery of an AR-15 rifle; a prohibited weapon, and a substantial quantity of 5.56mm NATO ammunition at one of the homes.

While investigations into these prohibited items are ongoing, all four men have been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition related to the 9mm pistol and ammunition initially found in the vehicle. They are scheduled to appear before the Serious Offences Court today December 20, 2024.12.20.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force remains steadfast in its efforts to curb the flow of illegal weapons and maintain public safety.

We extend our appreciation to law-abiding citizens who support law enforcement initiatives and encourage anyone with information that could assist in ongoing investigations to come forward.