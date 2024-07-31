Major Breakthrough: Police Arrest Suspects Tied to Violent Crimes in SVG

RSVGPF Announces Arrests in Connection with Recent Homicides and Violent Crimes

In a significant development, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has made notable arrests in connection with serious criminal activities. These efforts demonstrate the Force’s ongoing resolve to uphold the rule of law and protect its citizens, residents, and visitors.

On July 29, 2024, Michael Lyscott, a 20-year-old unemployed resident of Old Montrose/Layou, was arrested and charged with the murder of Delano Patrick of Layou. According to police reports, Lyscott is alleged to have caused Patrick’s death by shooting him multiple times at Layou on October 15, 2023.

In a separate incident, Lemar Issacs, a 22-year-old unemployed resident of McKies Hill, has been charged with the murder of Zeno Lee, a 33-year-old businessman from Murrays Village. The investigation revealed that Issacs shot Lee at Murrays Village on June 16, 2024. This arrest highlights the police’s diligence in solving violent crimes and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.

Issacs faces additional charges related to attempted murder and grievous bodily harm. On the same day as Lee’s murder, Issacs allegedly attempted to murder a 24-year-old bartender from Richmond Hill, by shooting him. Furthermore, Issacs is accused of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to a 40-year-old unemployed resident of Murrays Village, who was reportedly shot and fell into a river at Murrays Village on June 16, 2024.

These arrests are a testament to the RSVGPF’s proactive and relentless efforts to combat serious crimes. The police continue to work tirelessly to investigate and solve crimes, bringing justice to victims and their families.

The RSVGPF urges anyone with information related to these cases or other criminal activities to come forward. Public cooperation is vital in maintaining law and order.

Contact Information:

Police Emergency: 999/911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810