Police Band Unveils Festive Christmas Performance Schedule

RSVGPF Band Christmas Performances

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is pleased to announce the schedule for the Police Band’s Christmas Season Performances. The band will bring festive cheer to various communities on the following dates, times, and locations:

Schedule:

Sunday, 1st December 2024: Nine Morning Launch – 5:30 PM

Monday, 2nd December 2024: Richland Park – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, 3rd December 2024: Colonarie – 5:00 PM

Wednesday, 4th December 2024: Layou – 5:00 PM

Thursday, 5th December 2024: Rose Hall – 5:00 PM

Friday, 6th December 2024: Crime Prevention Showcase, NBC Radio Compound – 9:30 AM

Kingston NBC Radio Compound – 5:00 PM

Sunday, 8th December 2024: Spring Village – 5:00 PM

Monday, 9th December 2024: Barrouallie – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, 10th December 2024: Georgetown – 5:00 PM

Wednesday, 11th December 2024: Lowmans Windward – 5:00 PM

Thursday, 12th December 2024: South Rivers – 5:00 PM

Friday, 13th December 2024: Police Carolling Contest – 6:00 PM

Saturday, 14th December 2024: Kids Party, Government House – 12:30 PM

Sunday, 15th December 2024: Nine Nights, Botanical Gardens – 7:00 PM

Monday, 16th December 2024: Byera – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, 17th December 2024: Point Village – 4:30 PM

Wednesday, 18th December 2024: Diamond Village – 5:00 PM

Thursday, 19th December 2024: Chateaubelair – 5:00 PM

Friday, 20th December 2024: Canouan/Union Island – 2:30 PM

Saturday, 21st December 2024: Bequia – 7:00 PM

Sunday, 22nd December 2024: Prison Concert – 1:00 PM

Monday, 23rd December 2024: Stubbs – 5:00 PM

Bring your family and friends and enjoy the festive spirit as the Police Band spreads Christmas cheer throughout the nation!