St Vincent Police Band Summer Programme Begins July 18

Police Band Summer Programme returns after a two-year break

After an absence of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) are pleased to announce the return of the Police Band Summer Programme 2022.

The program is aimed at children who are musically inclined and will run from July 18, 2022, to August 19, 2022, with the theme “Feeding the Positives, Starving the Negatives”. There will be sixty (60) participants between the ages of ten (10) and fifteen (15).

Participants can register their children at the Police Band Room in Largo Height beginning on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 9:00 am. The registration fee for each participant is twenty dollars ($20.00).

Students who are successful will learn how to play saxophones, recorders, clarinets, trombones, keyboards, guitars, steel pans, and drums.

