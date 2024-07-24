Harnessing Young Talent: Police Band Summer Program Begins

Police Band Summer Program Officially Begins

With great enthusiasm and anticipation, the Police Band Summer Program has officially commenced, bringing together over 100 young people from across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Under the theme “Harnessing Young Minds During Summer Time,” This year’s program promises a comprehensive and enriching experience for children ages 9 to 15. Participants will not only learn to play various musical instruments but also engage in developmental activities and benefit from presentations by different RSVGPF departments and other institutions.

Inspector Vaughn Miller, the Band Master in charge of the Police Band, opened the ceremony with welcoming remarks. Addressing an enthusiastic audience of young participants and their parents, Inspector Miller highlighted the importance of music in personal development. He emphasized how learning to play musical instruments can foster discipline, teamwork, and creativity. Inspector Miller encouraged the children to make the most of this unique opportunity, reminding them that their participation in the program could ignite a lifelong passion for music and personal growth.

Commissioner of Police (Ag) Mr. Envill Williams also addressed the gathering, underscoring the program’s theme and its significance. He spoke about the Police Band Summer Program’s role in community building and youth development. Commissioner Williams highlighted the value of such initiatives in guiding young minds toward positive activities during the summer. He reiterated the RSVGPF’s commitment to nurturing future leaders and responsible citizens through music and structured programs that promote discipline, respect, and excellence.

The featured speaker, Mrs. Joy Haynes, Principal of the Barrouallie Anglican School, delivered an inspiring speech. She commended the RSVGPF for organizing the program and emphasized the role of music education in holistic child development. Mrs. Haynes encouraged the young participants to embrace this opportunity to learn, grow, and make new friends. She also addressed the parents, urging them to support their children’s musical journey and recognize the potential benefits of such programs in enhancing their children’s academic and personal lives.

During the ceremony, a significant donation of 100 chairs was made by Sir Louis Straker and Dr. Mineva Glasgow on behalf of the SVG Friendship Foundation Inc. to the police band summer program. In delivering brief remarks, Dr. Glasgow mentioned that when the foundation received the request, they did not hesitate to procure the chairs because it was for a very worthy cause. She praised the program for helping to mold the minds of the young people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines positively.

This act of kindness was acknowledged with gratitude by Commissioner Williams, as it symbolizes the community’s support for the program and its impact on the youth. These chairs will serve as a reminder of the program’s legacy and the enduring support from our local community.

The RSVGPF is excited about the potential of the Police Band Summer Program to make a positive impact on the young participants. The program, which runs until August 23, 2024, promises to be an engaging and educational experience, fostering a love for music and a sense of community among the youth. The RSVGPF extends its heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to the success of the opening ceremony and looks forward to a fruitful and harmonious summer ahead.