The members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and its Auxiliary Force are in mourning due to the death of the late, Mr. Henry Providence, Inspector of Police, who died at the hospital on 13 September, 2023.

Inspector Providence was enlisted in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) on December 27, 1996. He loyally served the organization and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) for Twenty-seven (27) years. At the time of his death, he was stationed at the Georgetown Police Station in the Eastern Division.

According to the Divisional Commander of the Eastern Division, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Hesran Ballantyne, “Inspector Providence was of quiet disposition and did his work diligently. He had an excellent working relationship with the staff at the Georgetown Police Station and we are devastated by the news of his passing.”

Throughout his career, he worked at the Barrouallie Police Station, Criminal Investigation Department, Traffic Branch, Questelles Police Station, and Georgetown Police Station. He was a very versatile Police Officer and displayed professionalism when carrying out his duties. Inspector Providence spent most of his policing career at the Traffic Department.

He was promoted to the rank of Corporal on October 01, 2008, Sergeant on December 01, 2015, Station Sergeant on June 01, 2017, and Inspector of Police on September 29, 2017.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, and all other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Inspector Henry Providence. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Source : RSVGPF