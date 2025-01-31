RSVGPF clarifies position on deceased officer Michelle Andrews

Statement on the Passing of Former Police Constable Michelle Andrews

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force acknowledges the passing of retired Constable Michelle Andrews and extends our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones. We recognize that her death has stirred public discussion, and we wish to provide clarity on our position in light of recent commentary.

Upon learning of her demise, we reached out privately to her family to offer our sympathies and to request a photograph for a public tribute. During these conversations, the family of the deceased made it clear that they preferred to grieve privately and did not wish for any formal recognition or involvement from the RSVGPF. We respected their wishes and refrained from making a public statement.

Unfortunately, this decision has been misinterpreted in some circles as an oversight or lack of acknowledgment. That was never the case. The RSVGPF has always sought to honor those who have served, but we will never impose upon a grieving family that has expressly asked for space and privacy. Respecting those wishes was the most appropriate and dignified course of action.

We understand that emotions surrounding the history of the deceased with the organization may add layers to this conversation, but our only intention was to approach this situation with the same level of respect and compassion we would extend to any former officer and their family.

As this remains a deeply personal matter for those closest to the deceased, we will not engage in public debate on the issue. We only ask that in honoring her memory, the focus remains on supporting her loved ones during this difficult time.