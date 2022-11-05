St Vincent police launches investigation into Saturday’s double homicide

The Major Crimes Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Redemption Sharpes which occurred on 5.11.22 that resulted in the deaths of Jerroy “Jay-Jay” Phillips, a 27-year labourer and Lorenzo Deshong, a 30-year labourer, both of Redemption Sharpes.

According to reports, at about 2:35 p.m. officers from the Major Crimes Unit received information about a shooting in Redemption Sharpes. On arrival at the scene, Phillips and Deshong were found with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer, while Deshong died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH).

Investigations revealed that a group of men was congregated in front of a Liquor and Provision Shop when a white jeep, registration number unknown, drove by and stopped in front of the shop. Approximately four (4) men dressed in black with their faces covered with masks exited the vehicle and fired gunshots at the group.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the bodies to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with. All information received would be treated confidentially.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF