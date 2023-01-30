St Vincent Police looking into reckless driving videos

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) Traffic Department has initiated an inquiry into multiple films that have been distributed on social media and show motorists engaging in risky and irresponsible driving on public roadways.

The RSVGPF wishes to reassure the public that, once the investigations are completed, the perpetrators will be held accountable in accordance with the law.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ roadways are not racetracks. They must be used with caution, attention, and regard for other users. As a result, the RSVGPF urges all motorists to refrain from reckless driving and to drive carefully and responsibly on public roads.

Source : RSVGPF