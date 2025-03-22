Police Urge Motorists to Regulate Vehicle Before April Deadline

PUBLIC ADVISORY ON TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT AND ROAD SAFETY MEASURES

The Commissioner of Police and the Traffic Department of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wish to address concerns raised by the public regarding recent enforcement operations targeting breaches of traffic regulations.

We wish to clarify that the current enforcement initiatives by the Traffic Department are neither arbitrary nor designed to inconvenience members of the public. These regulations have been longstanding provisions within our laws, developed explicitly to enhance road safety and security for all citizens, residents, and visitors. It is vital that all road users adhere to these standards to promote safety and reduce traffic-related incidents.

LICENSE PLATES

On Monday, March 17, 2025, the Traffic Department met with key stakeholders, particularly registration plate manufacturers. During this consultation, clear guidelines regarding lawful plate specifications were reiterated:

Letters and figures on registration plates must each be 5 inches wide , 3.5 inches high, and 5/8 inch thick , positioned upright with a half inch spacing between characters.

, high, and , positioned upright with a spacing between characters. Tare/MGW markings on public service and goods vehicles must be rectangular, measuring 6 inches high by 8 inches wide, with white letters (half-inch high) on a black background, placed visibly on the right or offside of vehicles.

TINTED WINDSHIELDS

We have noted widespread and heavy tinting of front and rear windshields. This practice significantly reduces driver visibility and obstructs clear viewing of license disks/stickers, constituting an offence under our traffic regulations. To ensure optimal visibility, the RSVGPF encourages all motorists to desist from this practice.

INSURANCE COMPLIANCE

The misuse of vehicle insurance has come to our attention. Instances include:

Making partial insurance payments but failing to complete them.

Cancelling policies while continuing to operate vehicles.

Driving uninsured vehicles.

These practices pose significant risks to all road users. Operating an uninsured vehicle is an offence punishable by law.

PASSENGER OVERLOAD IN MINIBUSES

There have been cases where minibus operators exceed their vehicles’ legal passenger capacity, registering for 10 passengers but carrying as many as 18. This is not only unlawful but places additional passengers at serious risk in case of accidents, as insurance only covers the legally registered number.

VEHICLE LIGHTING VIOLATIONS

Improper vehicle lighting has become a growing concern, as it poses serious risks to road users. Common offences include:

Replacing standard lights with excessively bright lights, causing glare and impairing the vision of oncoming drivers. Anyone who wishes to install additional lights must first obtain written permission from the Commissioner of Police.

Vehicles operating without functional registration plate lights, making it difficult to identify vehicles at night.

Bright and blinding headlights have been the subject of numerous public complaints. Motorists are reminded that headlights should illuminate the road, not endanger other drivers. Coloured lights are strictly prohibited, as they create confusion and violate traffic regulations.

PLAYING OF LOUD MUSIC IN MOTOR VEHICLES

Under Section 31 of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act (CAP 483), it is prohibited to play any musical instrument, noisy instrument, or loudspeaker in any motor vehicle in a public place without written permission from the Commissioner of Police. While we understand that music can enhance the driving experience, it must be played responsibly and should not become a disturbance to other road users or members of the general public. The RSVGPF urges all motorists to “police themselves” by playing their music at a low level within the confines of the motor vehicle.

To this end, the Commissioner of Police, in his capacity as the licensing authority, has granted a grace period from Friday, March 21, 2025, to Friday, April 3, 2025, allowing motorists to regularize their registration plates, tare markings, excessive lights, and the playing of amplified music in their vehicles in accordance with the law. This temporary reprieve provides vehicle owners with the necessary time to make adjustments without immediate penalties.

As part of these enforcement measures, the RSVGPF has increased patrols across key areas, issued notices to non-compliant drivers, and conducted stakeholder engagements to ensure awareness of the regulations. Officers are actively monitoring roadways, inspecting vehicles, and taking action against violations to maintain the safety and security of all road users. The RSVGPF remains dedicated to upholding the law fairly and consistently. Cooperation from the public is crucial as we reinforce these standards, contributing to safer roads and enhanced security across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

We thank the public for their understanding and compliance as we work collectively to maintain order and safety on our nation’s roads.