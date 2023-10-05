Taiwan and St Vincent Collaborate to Enhance Social Security in the future

The Republic of China (Taiwan) donated 160 Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, 30 mobile/body camera units, and a vehicle license plate identification system to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Taiwan’s recent security equipment contribution marked the beginning of phase two of the “Enhancing Public Safety with Intelligent Video Analytics (EPSIVA)” initiative for St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). The project will include an assessment of potential locations for new cameras as well as maintenance of existing equipment. The number of CCTV cameras providing coverage throughout SVG would expand to 360 units once installed.

Taiwan’s Ambassador to SVG, H.E. Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, said at Friday’s handover ceremony at the Questelles Police Station that Taiwan is a global leader in technology and that they are glad to share their experience with the government and people of SVG.

Meanwhile, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology, praised Taiwan’s efforts to boost security services in SVG. He stated that the most recent contribution of security equipment will enable the police to more effectively employ existing technology to combat crime and keep Vincentians secure.

In his remarks at the occasion, Assistant Commissioner of Police Christopher Benjamin commended Taiwan for its continuous support in Vincentians’ security. He stated that security is an expensive endeavor; therefore, collaboration with stakeholders is critical.

The video below demonstrates how a body cam work and is not the actual one donated.

Source : API