SVG Police to Compete in Windward Islands Cricket Tournament

SVGPF Officers Selected for the 2024 Windward Islands Cricket Tournament

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is proud to announce that five of our officers have been selected to represent the SVG Senior Men’s Cricket Team in the 2024 Windward Islands Tournament. This prestigious event will be held in St. Lucia from August 4th to 11th, 2024.

The selected officers are:

Desron Maloney

Jehiel Walters

Dillon Douglas

Kenneth Dember

Rayan Williams

Additionally, Mr. Romario Bibby has been selected as a reserve on the team.

These officers have demonstrated outstanding versatility, balancing their demanding duties with their passion for cricket. Their selection to the team is a testament to their dedication, skill, and the high standards of excellence upheld by members of the RSVGPF.

The team is scheduled to depart St. Vincent on Sunday, August 4th, 2024. On behalf of the rank and file of the RSVGPF and the Commissioner of Police (Ag) Mr. Envill Williams, we extend our best wishes to our officers as they participate in the tournament. We are confident in their ability to perform exceptionally and bring pride to our nation.

The RSVGPF believes strongly in the development of individual talents through sports and other activities. We encourage all officers to pursue their interests and develop their skills, as this contributes to their overall well-being and effectiveness in service.

We anticipate the usual support and cooperation from the public as our officers represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines on this esteemed platform. We wish the SVG Senior Men’s Cricket Team a successful tournament and look forward to their safe return.