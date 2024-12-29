Friends want Police to Investigate ‘Cryptic’ Note About Fraser’s Death

Friends of Glenroy Fraser are urging police to question an individual who shared a cryptic note directing attention to Fraser’s demise.

Lexi Harry, who lives in Montreal, Canada, took a screenshot of what the individual posted and stated, “Smh, I finally see a photo of a kakahole, cause what is this… This sounds like genuine hate and jealousy… I would keep a close eye on this degenerate”.

The individual’s unedited cryptic message stated, “It’s the flexing… You mite be untouchable in Canada… Them Vincy men eat your food…”

Fraser, a Vincentian/Canadian who was home for the holidays, was found bound and shot in a vehicle in the early morning hours of Saturday, 28 December.

Police in a press release on Saturday said, “Reports indicate that in the early hours of December 28, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police were informed that a vehicle had been spotted over an embankment in Kelbourney. Upon promptly responding to the scene, police discovered Fraser inside the vehicle, with his hands and feet bound and an injury to the head”.

The SUV, which is reportedly a rental vehicle, and a spent shell were among the exhibits that the police retrieved.

Glenroy Fraser, who was 38 years old at the time of his death, is St. Vincent’s 54th murder for 2024.