SVG Police Addresses Social Media Allegations Against Officer

STATEMENT REGARDING ALLEGATIONS CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is aware of a post circulating on social media involving serious allegations against one of our officers. We understand the public concern such matters can generate and want to assure the public that we are treating this situation with the seriousness it deserves.

While these are allegations at this stage, we believe in following proper procedures to determine the facts. The RSVGPF remains determined to maintaining high standards of conduct within the Force, and any complaints regarding the behavior of our officers will be thoroughly and impartially investigated.

We encourage anyone directly involved or with relevant information regarding this incident to file a formal complaint through our Public Relations and Complaints Department. This ensures that all reports are documented and properly addressed within the framework of our investigative procedures. Our goal is to ensure fairness, transparency, and due process for all parties involved.

We kindly ask for the public’s patience as we conduct the necessary inquiries into the matter. The RSVGPF remains committed to serving and protecting the citizens of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with integrity and professionalism.