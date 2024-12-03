Impersonators Dupe Victims Out of Thousands in Vehicle Scam

RSVGPF Warns of Scam Involving Impersonation of Reputable Vehicle Dealers

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is alerting the public to a growing scam in which individuals are impersonating reputable vehicle dealers to defraud unsuspecting victims.

These scammers have been making off with thousands of dollars, leaving their victims in financial distress.

As part of ongoing investigations, police arrested and charged Daislyian Davis, a 36-year-old businessman of Evesham, with obtaining $52,400.00 ECC by deception from a 31-year-old cricketer.

The offence occurred in Kingstown between July 1, 2024, and July 31, 2024. Davis appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on December 2, 2024, pleaded not guilty, and was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 ECC with one surety.

He is subject to stop notices at all ports of entry and must surrender all travel documents. The trial is set for January 27, 2025.

To avoid falling victim to such scams, the RSVGPF urges the public to:

Verify Business Legitimacy: Ensure you are dealing with reputable entities by checking their credentials and reputation.

Ensure you are dealing with reputable entities by checking their credentials and reputation. Fact-Check Thoroughly: Investigate any offers or transactions, especially if they seem unusually attractive.

Investigate any offers or transactions, especially if they seem unusually attractive. Consult Authorities:If you suspect fraudulent activity, report it to the police or seek advice from relevant authorities.

The RSVGPF reminds citizens, residents, and visitors to exercise caution, particularly during the Christmas season when scams are more prevalent.

If you or someone you know has been affected by this scam or has information that could assist the police, please contact your nearest station or Police Emergency at 911/999 call Police Control at (784) 457-1211.

Stay vigilant and safeguard your finances.