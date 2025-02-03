Showcasing Talent: PRISPAF 2025 Kicks Off in Kingstown

PRISPAF 2025 BEGINS

The 2025 edition of the Primary Schools’ Performing Arts festival (PRISPAF) officially began today, 3rd February, with the preliminary round of competition in the Kingstown zone.

The Preliminary session runs until 25th February, 2025 and will be hosted at different primary schools across the country.

Speaking at the launch earlier today at the Peace Memorial Hall, Co-Ordinator of PRISPAF Leslie-Ann Millington said that PRISPAF allows the nation’s children to showcase their talents and creativity.

Millington further encouraged the teachers to use this avenue as a way to further develop and harness their student’s creative skills and talents.

Meanwhile ECBL’s Regional Category Manager — Beverages (ECGC) Kelvin Franklyn said that the company will continue to invest in the country and the nation’s youth.

PRISPAF is an event that is hosted by the Department of Culture in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. PRISPAF is being sponsored by East Caribbean Bottlers Ltd. The Primary School Performing Arts Festival has been in existence for over 30 years.