St Vincent Psychological Society celebrates its first anniversary

The S.V.G. Psychological Society (SVGPS) celebrates its first anniversary later this month.

Since its launch in 2022 the society has helped to bring awareness and education to Vincentians through the means of the National Broadcasting Corporation’s radio program, where the working group members shared on varying topics including stress and trauma management.

The SVGPS chairperson Sharlene Morris pointed out that the society commenced work even before its official launch. “Prior to the launch, the working group members engaged in a continuing education program for trauma in Grenada. We also embarked on a nationwide community service programme promoting coping and resilience strategies for persons affected by the 2021 volcanic eruption.”

The Society’s aims are to promote and protect the general and professional welfare of psychological professionals, to establish and maintain standards of ethical conduct and proficiency of the practice, to support continuing education and research in the field through workshops, seminars, publications and other related activities with the aim of promoting general human welfare and development.

Morris who is a Clinical and Community psychologist leads a team of psychologists (in the varying divisions of psychology) who were instrumental in the development and establishment of the society. The team is made up of persons trained in various areas of psychology and includes Dr. Alisa Alvis, Kimberley Cambridge, Ellica Matthews, Dr. Jozelle Miller, Andrea Gaymes-Mohess, Dr. Montgomery Prescod (based in the U.S), Kimmette Robertson and Odelia Thomas.

The SVGPS was launched last year to promote the advancement of the knowledge of psychology to improve and enhance the mental health profile of Vincentians. Subsequent to its launch, the society has been awarded membership of CANPA (Caribbean Alliance of National Psychological Associations).

The highlight of the anniversary celebrations will be a discussion, open to the general public. “The event will focus on various aspects of psychology, particularly, the divisions of psychology available locally, opportunities, guidelines and ethics of the profession for budding psychologists and other interested persons” Morris explained. “Also of importance” continued Morris, “Is the fact that we will be focused on a membership drive. Further information will be given on the evening of September 21st,(2023). We invite all interested persons to attend and find out how to become members and contribute to this worthwhile society.”

The discussion and membership drive take place at the Frenches House Kingstown on Thursday 21st September, 2023, from 5-7 p.m.