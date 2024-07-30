SVG intensifies mosquito control efforts amid Dengue fever concerns

GOVERNMENT HEIGHTENS PUBLIC HEALTH SURVEILLANCE

Govt Train More Vector Control Officers

The St Vincent (SVG) government is ramping up its response in dealing with public health issues such as the control and spread of the Aedes Egypti mosquito which is the vector for dengue.

The Ministry of Health is therefore employing and training an additional 50 Vector Control Officers to conduct surveillance throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines.

There are currently cases of Dengue fever in the country and this is of growing concern to the Ministry of Health.

The Public Health Department is also engaged in fogging exercises throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines, while at the same time, ramping up other vector control measures.

The Ministry is also asking the public to co-operate with these personnel as well as to do their part in reducing the breeding and spread of mosquitoes.

This can be done by removing stagnant water from their premises, cover drums or containers where water is stored, dispose of all unwanted articles, such as tires which can collect water and become mosquito breeding grounds, cut down and remove all bush or undergrowth that can harbour mosquitoes and clean drains and guttering to allow for the free flow of water.