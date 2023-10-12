‘St Vincent punching above its weight on the global political stage’: FAN

SVG’s “International Representation Exceeds its Small Size” Taiwan & SVG Celebrate 112th National Day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is punching above its weight on the global political stage.

That’s according to Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), Her Excellency Fiona Huei Chun Fan, who was speaking at the 112th National Day Reception of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on Monday, October 9, at the Kingstown Baptist Church.

“As we gather here today to celebrate Taiwan’s National Day, I’d like to take some time to reflect upon my eighty five (85) days here so far. Above all, I’ve come to observe a level of international representation exceeding the size of this country”, ambassador Fan told over two hundred (200) dignitaries.

Ambassador Fan said “Taiwan deeply appreciates the unwavering support of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in various international arenas, especially in the campaign for participation in the United Nations and its specialized agencies including WHO, ICAO, and UNFCCC.”

The ambassador applauded Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves for his leadership and recognition of the power of diplomacy for Taiwan’s inclusion in specialized agencies of the UN. Ambassador Fan said the call by Dr. Gonsalves for Taiwan’s inclusion at the UN General Assembly, in September, 2023 has been significantly impactful.

Last August, as China was conducting threatening military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, Dr. Gonsalves took a bold decision to lead a delegation Taiwan, to stand with the government and people of that country. Ambassador Fan said Dr. Gonsalves’ “powerful display of support was greatly appreciated and has won the respect of Taiwanese people.”

She said as Taiwan celebrates its friendship with St. Vincent and the Grenadines, it is essential to underscore the country’s commitment to fostering even greater cooperation between the two nations. Fan further pointed out that the partnership has borne fruit in various fields, but there is much more that both countries can achieve together.

The Governments of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China (Taiwan) have established and maintained close diplomatic relations since August 15, 1981 and have collaborated in the areas of education, infrastructural development, social development, information technology, agriculture, and health among other areas.