Saudi Arabia Donates $2.5 Million in Medical Supplies to SVG

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines received donations to aid in the recovery process post-Hurricane Beryl from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, January 28 2024 at Bentick Square, Kingstown.

His Excellency Abdullah Muhammad A. Alsaihani; Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi delegation were present for the ceremony to handover 20 containers of medical equipment and supplies to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, valued at 2.5 million USD.

The primary beneficiaries were the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment and the National Emergency Management Organisation.

The Government and People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines express sincere gratitude to the Government and People of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Abdullah Muhammad A. Alsaihani, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, diplomatic representatives, healthcare officials, logistics teams, and volunteers for the procurement, transportation, and delivery of this donation.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established relations on October 11, 2023. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs continues to work for mutual cooperation in bilateral and multilateral spheres.