Tuesday, May 31
St Vincent records its 108th COVID-19 death

Lee Yan LaSur

According to the Ministry of Health report dated Tuesday 31 May, St Vincent and the Grenadines recorded another death caused by COVID-19.

On May 24th, 2022, a 70-year-old female with underlying conditions was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital COVID-19 Ward.

She died of COVID-19 pneumonia on the 30th of May, 2022. She was unvaccinated. The death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 108

127 cases and four hospitalizations were also recorded on the island, according to the report. Additionally, three recoveries were reported.

