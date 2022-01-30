St Vincent records its 94th COVID-19 death

St Vincent has recorded another COVID-19 death taking the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 94.

A 74-year-old male tested positive for COVID-19 on January 22nd, 2022, he was admitted to the isolation ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

He died on the 30th of January, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia.

He was unvaccinated. His death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to ninety-four (94).

There are now 822 active cases after 3 recoveries were recorded.

Some 17 persons are currently hospitalized. Total vaccines administered on the island total 63, 669.