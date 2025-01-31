Fraud Alert: St Vincent regulator warns against Dogu Yatirim Ltd UK

The financial regulator in offshore haven St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Financial Services Authority, has advised that an entity called Dogu Yatirim Ltd UK is not registered or regulated in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Documents provided by this company that indicate that it is registered, incorporated, or licensed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines or in any way affiliated with the Authority are false and forged documents.”

“The Authority strongly advises that persons should not engage in business with this entity as they may be subject to fraud. The Authority also advises that Forex/Brokers licenses are NOT issued in this jurisdiction”.

Dogu Yatirim’s website (doguyatirim1.com) has the fake license available for download. The website, which is in Turkish, shows a London address and a Turkish telephone contact number.

The broker’s website lists several corporate entities, including Dogu Yatirim Ltd UK (which is the name on the certificate), as well as Eastern Investment Ltd UK.